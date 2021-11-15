First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,273 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $331.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $331.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.