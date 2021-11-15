First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.14 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average of $291.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

