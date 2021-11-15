Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.98.

NYSE TD opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

