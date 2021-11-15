Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $85.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

