SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,915,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 302,724 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for about 6.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $57,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,607 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

