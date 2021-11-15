Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 12,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Oceaneering International makes up about 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

