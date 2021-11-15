First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $126,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 329.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,697.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $156.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

