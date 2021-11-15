Canandaigua National Corp Sells 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,560 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.