Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

