Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $220.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.