Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

NYSE:BA opened at $220.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.71 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average of $227.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

