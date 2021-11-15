International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

