Canandaigua National Corp Sells 766 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $304.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $289.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

