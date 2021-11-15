IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 5,143 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $270,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

