IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

NYSE:ACN opened at $371.23 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $238.09 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

