LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

