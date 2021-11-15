IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $169.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

