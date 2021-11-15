First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

