State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 9,901 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $49,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.38. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,142. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.54 and its 200-day moving average is $306.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

