Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $3.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.96. 4,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,044. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.