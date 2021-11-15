Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

LOW traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $236.05. 28,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,113. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.