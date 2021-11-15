Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,504,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,220% from the previous session’s volume of 113,974 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

