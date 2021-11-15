Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 309,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,815,073 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

