Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 53,817 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $131,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twitter by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $28,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.25 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

