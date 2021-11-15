ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.50. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $565.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.