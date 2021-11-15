Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.