CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $284.30

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $284.30, but opened at $273.97. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $258.93, with a volume of 107,248 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

