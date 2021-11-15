FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.16. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,735 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

