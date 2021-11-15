Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 14,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,064. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

