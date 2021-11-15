Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Grows By 695.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 695.7% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

