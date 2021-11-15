Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

