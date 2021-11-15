Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

GLTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,470. Galecto has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 159.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

