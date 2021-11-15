Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.11. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 43,104 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $979.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

