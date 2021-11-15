The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

OLB opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.79. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.