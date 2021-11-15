Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $20.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 3,641 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.