Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $20.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 3,641 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

