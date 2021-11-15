Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 3.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ opened at $226.41 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $200.13 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

