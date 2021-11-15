Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.86 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

