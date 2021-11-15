Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $130.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.