Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 790 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.80 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

