Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 2,095.5%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 2,095.5% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. 4,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

