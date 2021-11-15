ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $254.81

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $254.81, but opened at $268.00. ResMed shares last traded at $270.59, with a volume of 9,525 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,895 shares of company stock worth $12,489,613 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

