Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.14. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

