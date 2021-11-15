Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 2,685.5%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 2,685.5% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Get SSE alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.