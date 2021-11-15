Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $302.10. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,745. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.94 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

