Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $1.70 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $49.37. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.48%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

