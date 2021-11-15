Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 1.02% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.