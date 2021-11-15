Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

