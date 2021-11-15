PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 771,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.69. 20,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,473. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

