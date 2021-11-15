RVW Wealth LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.