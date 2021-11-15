RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.